A.Skillz (born Adam Mills) is an English electronic musician.

He has worked across the UK at FabricLive, Spectrum, Chew The Fat, Supercharged, The Boutique and Sugarbeat as well as gigs around the world at major events, festivals and music industry parties such as The Hit Factory (New York), WMC (Miami) and Field Day (Sydney). In 2003, A.Skillz released his debut album TrickaTechnology alongside Finger Lickin's Krafty Kuts. The album was a nod towards musical influences like De La Soul, James Brown and Jurassic 5, enlisting artists including Kurtis Blow, Real Elements and Ashley Slater.

February 2004 saw A.Skillz and Krafty Kuts team up on the TrickaTechnology Tour with live MCs from the album playing shows all over the UK. The duo then played at Glastonbury Festival, Pacha (Ibiza) and a live session for Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 1.

In October 2004, A.Skillz then embarked on his first solo tour of Australia which saw him play to sell out crowds in all major capital cities, gaining new fans and respect from fellow DJs along the way. He followed this by extensive gigs in the UK and a busy studio schedule producing music for Channel 4 (Talk Back), Renault (TV advert) and Sony PlayStation (Gran Turismo 4).