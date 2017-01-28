James Cheng Ting Fei (Chinese name: 費正廷; pinyin: Fèi Zhèngtíng; b. Taipei, Taiwan, 1974) is a composer and performer working in the fields of contemporary classical music and electronic music. He lives in the San Francisco Bay area. He plays the soprano, alto, and baritone saxophones, bass clarinet and contrabass clarinet.

Recordings of his music have been released by Leo Records, Improvised Music from Japan, CRI, and Organized Sound labels.

He has worked with the composers Anthony Braxton and Alvin Lucier.

Fei received a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists award (2014).

Fei joined the faculty of Mills College in California in 2006. He graduated from Princeton University in 1996 and received his M.A. from Wesleyan University in 1999.

He has collaborated with Harald Bode (posthumously).