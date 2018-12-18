Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland‐PfalzFormed 1919
Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland‐Pfalz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1919
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96954800-fe63-42a7-aa6b-d6f009d0b4c3
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz (State Philharmonic of Rhineland-Palatinate) is the largest and leading symphony orchestra of the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, based in Ludwigshafen am Rhein. It gives concerts in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as across Germany and abroad.
The orchestra includes 88 musicians from 16 nations as of the 2015/2016 season. The chief conductor since the start of the 2009/2010 season is Karl-Heinz Steffens.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Night and Love (Ludus pro Patria)
Augusta Holmès
Night and Love (Ludus pro Patria)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night and Love (Ludus pro Patria)
Last played on
An den Mond, D 296
Franz Schubert
An den Mond, D 296
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An den Mond, D 296
Last played on
Song of the Birds
Pau Casals
Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
Song of the Birds
Last played on
Colas Breugnon - II. The People's Feast
Dmitri Kabalevsky
Colas Breugnon - II. The People's Feast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ln.jpglink
Colas Breugnon - II. The People's Feast
Last played on
Colas Breugnon, Op 24 - Overture
Dmitry Borisovich Kabalevsky, Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz & Karl‐Heinz Steffens
Colas Breugnon, Op 24 - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colas Breugnon, Op 24 - Overture
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op 41 (4th mvt)
Dora Pejačević
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op 41 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3ytw.jpglink
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op 41 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op 41 (3rd mvt)
Dora Pejačević
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op 41 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3ytw.jpglink
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op 41 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto for 2 pianos in D minor (2nd mvt)
Francis Poulenc
Concerto for 2 pianos in D minor (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Concerto for 2 pianos in D minor (2nd mvt)
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Symphony No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 38, 3rd mvt
Robert Schumann
Symphony No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 38, 3rd mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Symphony No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 38, 3rd mvt
Last played on
Symphony No. 25 in D major (4th mvt)
Johann Evangelist Brandl
Symphony No. 25 in D major (4th mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No. 25 in D major (4th mvt)
Conductor
Last played on
The Gadfly, Op. 97 (Reconstructed by M. Fitz-Gerald): Overture
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Gadfly, Op. 97 (Reconstructed by M. Fitz-Gerald): Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
The Gadfly, Op. 97 (Reconstructed by M. Fitz-Gerald): Overture
Last played on
Tati Tati, Paraphrases sur un theme enfantin
Nikolai Tcherepnin
Tati Tati, Paraphrases sur un theme enfantin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tati Tati, Paraphrases sur un theme enfantin
Conductor
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in A major, Op.47
Richard Wetz
Symphony no. 2 in A major, Op.47
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no. 2 in A major, Op.47
Last played on
Jazz Symphony for three pianos and orchestra
George Antheil
Jazz Symphony for three pianos and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt63.jpglink
Jazz Symphony for three pianos and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 1 in G major (3rd mvt)
Max Bruch
Violin Concerto No 1 in G major (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 1 in G major (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Holbergiana - Suite Op 61
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Holbergiana - Suite Op 61
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Holbergiana - Suite Op 61
Conductor
Last played on
Slavonic Dance no. 10 in E Minor Op.72`2
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance no. 10 in E Minor Op.72`2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Slavonic Dance no. 10 in E Minor Op.72`2
Orchestra
Last played on
J'ai reve que je vous portais entre mes bras - 2 Sonnets De Jean Cassou
Henri Dutilleux
J'ai reve que je vous portais entre mes bras - 2 Sonnets De Jean Cassou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04455kw.jpglink
J'ai reve que je vous portais entre mes bras - 2 Sonnets De Jean Cassou
Singer
Last played on
2 Sonnets De Jean Cassou
Henri Dutilleux
2 Sonnets De Jean Cassou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04455kw.jpglink
2 Sonnets De Jean Cassou
Singer
Last played on
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op. 41 - 3rd movt, Scherzo. Molto Allegro
Dora Pejavicic, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland‐Pfalz & Ari Rasilainen
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op. 41 - 3rd movt, Scherzo. Molto Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkbc.jpglink
Symphony in F sharp minor, Op. 41 - 3rd movt, Scherzo. Molto Allegro
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist