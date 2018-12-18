The Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz (State Philharmonic of Rhineland-Palatinate) is the largest and leading symphony orchestra of the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, based in Ludwigshafen am Rhein. It gives concerts in Rhineland-Palatinate as well as across Germany and abroad.

The orchestra includes 88 musicians from 16 nations as of the 2015/2016 season. The chief conductor since the start of the 2009/2010 season is Karl-Heinz Steffens.