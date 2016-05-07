Diego TorresBorn 9 March 1971
Diego Torres
1971-03-09
Diego Torres Biography
Diego Antonio Caccia Torres (born March 9, 1971 in Buenos Aires), also known as Diego Torres, is an Argentine two Grammy Award-nominated pop singer, songwriter, composer, musician and actor (of films, theater and television). He is the son of the legendary Argentine artist Lolita Torres (1930-2002).
La Muette De Portici - Amour sacre de la patrie
Daniel‐François‐Esprit Auber
La Muette De Portici - Amour sacre de la patrie
La Muette De Portici - Amour sacre de la patrie
Orchestra
Last played on
I Surrender (feat. Bo)
Diego Torres
I Surrender (feat. Bo)
I Surrender (feat. Bo)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Awake
Diego Torres
Awake
Awake
Last played on
Feel It Coming Back (feat. Juelz Santana)
Diego Torres
Feel It Coming Back (feat. Juelz Santana)
Feel It Coming Back (feat. Juelz Santana)
Last played on
La Ultima Noche
Diego Torres
La Ultima Noche
La Ultima Noche
Last played on
