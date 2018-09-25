Molly TuttleBorn 1993
Molly Tuttle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/968fb129-2c95-4fd5-b195-86552ba45c94
Molly Tuttle Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly Tuttle (born 1993) is a vocalist, songwriter, banjo player and guitarist, recording artist and teacher in the bluegrass tradition, noted for her flatpicking, clawhammer, and cross-picking guitar prowess. She has cited Laurie Lewis, Kathy Kallick, and Hazel Dickens as role models. In 2017, Tuttle was the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association's Guitar Player of the Year award. She went on to win the award a second time in 2018.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Molly Tuttle Tracks
Sort by
Super Moon
Molly Tuttle
Super Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super Moon
Last played on
Lightning In A Jar
Molly Tuttle
Lightning In A Jar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lightning In A Jar
Last played on
Good Enough
Molly Tuttle
Good Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Enough
Last played on
Getting Ready To Start
Rachel Baimen & Molly Tuttle
Getting Ready To Start
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Ready To Start
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
10
Apr
2019
Molly Tuttle
The Kitchen Garden Cafe, Birmingham, UK
11
Apr
2019
Molly Tuttle
Night & Day Café, Manchester, UK
12
Apr
2019
Molly Tuttle
Bristol Folk House, Bristol, UK
13
Apr
2019
Molly Tuttle
St Lawrence's Church Biddulph, Stoke On Trent, UK
14
Apr
2019
Molly Tuttle
The Stables - Stage 2, Milton Keynes, UK
Back to artist