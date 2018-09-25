Molly Tuttle (born 1993) is a vocalist, songwriter, banjo player and guitarist, recording artist and teacher in the bluegrass tradition, noted for her flatpicking, clawhammer, and cross-picking guitar prowess. She has cited Laurie Lewis, Kathy Kallick, and Hazel Dickens as role models. In 2017, Tuttle was the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association's Guitar Player of the Year award. She went on to win the award a second time in 2018.[citation needed]