Transvision VampFormed 1987. Disbanded 1992
Transvision Vamp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtf7.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/968f61f8-c6e1-400a-95cb-114c9d67dd8e
Transvision Vamp Biography (Wikipedia)
Transvision Vamp were a British alternative rock group. Formed in 1986 by Nick Christian Sayer and Wendy James, the band enjoyed chart success in the late 1980s with their pop/punk sound. James, the lead singer and focal-point of the group, attracted media attention with her sexually charged and rebellious image.
Transvision Vamp Tracks
Baby I Don't Care
Transvision Vamp
Baby I Don't Care
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf7.jpglink
Baby I Don't Care
Last played on
I Want Your Love
Transvision Vamp
I Want Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf7.jpglink
I Want Your Love
Last played on
Born To Be Sold
Transvision Vamp
Born To Be Sold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf7.jpglink
Born To Be Sold
Last played on
I Don't Care
Transvision Vamp
I Don't Care
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtf7.jpglink
I Don't Care
Last played on
