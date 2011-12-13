The Hope ConspiracyFormed 1999
The Hope Conspiracy
1999
The Hope Conspiracy Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hope Conspiracy is an American hardcore punk band from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in late 1999. They were picked up by Equal Vision Records and Bridge 9 Records before signing a deal with Deathwish Records.
The Hope Conspiracy Tracks
Greed Taught, War Driven, Born To Die
The Hope Conspiracy
Greed Taught, War Driven, Born To Die
In The Shadows of God
The Hope Conspiracy
In The Shadows of God
In The Shadows of God
Who Are You
The Hope Conspiracy
Who Are You
Who Are You
Greed Taught
The Hope Conspiracy
Greed Taught
Greed Taught
