Roger Joseph Manning Jr.Power pop/electronic musician, sometimes credited simply as Roger Manning. Born 27 May 1966
Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (born May 27, 1966) is an American power pop and electronic rock musician, singer and songwriter. He has been a founding member of the bands Jellyfish, Imperial Drag and TV Eyes, and has released a number of solo albums.
When We Were Young
Tobias Jesso Jr.
When We Were Young
When We Were Young
Blue Moon
Beck
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Between Me and You
Brandon Flowers
Between Me and You
Between Me and You
LOST IN TRANSLATION (2003): Shibuya
Brian Reitzell
LOST IN TRANSLATION (2003): Shibuya
LOST IN TRANSLATION (2003): Shibuya
What You Don't Know About The Girl
Roger Joseph Manning Jr.
What You Don't Know About The Girl
What You Don't Know About The Girl
