Felix ProhaskaConductor. Born 16 May 1912. Died 29 March 1987
Felix Prohaska
1912-05-16
Felix Prohaska Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Prohaska (16 May 1912 – 29 March 1987) was an Austrian conductor.
He spent many years conducting at the Vienna State Opera and the Frankfurt Opera, and is noted for his recordings for the Vanguard Classics label of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, and Gustav Mahler.
He was director of the Musikhochschule Hannover from 1961-1975.
Felix Prohaska Tracks
2nd movement from Jesu, Der Du Meine Seele (Jesus, you who my soul)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Revelge
Gustav Mahler
Orchestra
Cantata No.78. duet Wir eilen mit swachen, doch emsigen Schritten
Johann Sebastian Bach
Orchestra
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Clarinet Concerto (3rd mvt)
Franz Krommer
