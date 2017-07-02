Felix Prohaska (16 May 1912 – 29 March 1987) was an Austrian conductor.

He spent many years conducting at the Vienna State Opera and the Frankfurt Opera, and is noted for his recordings for the Vanguard Classics label of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, and Gustav Mahler.

He was director of the Musikhochschule Hannover from 1961-1975.