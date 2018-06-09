Don LusherTrombone player. Born 6 November 1923. Died 5 July 2006
Don Lusher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-11-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9680d095-e57f-4679-8bb4-d5f73c2de0ce
Don Lusher Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Lusher OBE (6 November 1923 – 5 July 2006) was an English jazz and big band trombonist best known for his association with the Ted Heath Big Band. In a career spanning more than 60 years, he played trombone with a number of jazz orchestras and bands and was twice President of the British Trombone Society.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don Lusher Tracks
Sort by
On The Don
Don Lusher
On The Don
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Don
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Walter Donaldson
Makin' Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makin' Whoopee
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
On With The Don
Don Lusher
On With The Don
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On With The Don
Last played on
Hawaiian War Chant
Ronnie Verrell
Hawaiian War Chant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hawaiian War Chant
Composer
Last played on
Lament
J.J. Johnson
Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament
Last played on
Limehouse Blues
Johnny Scott, Leon Calvert, Greg Bowen, Ray Davies, Eddie Blair, Ian Hamer, Don Lusher, Jock Bain, Maurice Pratt, Jack Armstrong, Roy Willox, Al Newman, Bob Efford, Duncan Lamont, Ronnie Ross, Alan Branscombe, Judd Proctor, Arthur Watts, Barry Morgan & Johnny Scott
Limehouse Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Limehouse Blues
Composer
Last played on
Seven Eleven
Ronnie Chamberlain
Seven Eleven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Eleven
Composer
Last played on
The Connection
Frank Ricotti
The Connection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Connection
Last played on
Lush Slide
Don Lusher
Lush Slide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lush Slide
Last played on
Squatty Roo
Bruce Adams, Richard Edwards, Vic Ash, Eddie Mordue, Ralph Salmins, Simon Gardner, Bill Geldard, Derek Healey, Roy Willox, Brian Dee, KENNY BAKER, KENNY BAKER, Alan Barnes, Dave Green, Dave Willis, Kenny Baker's Dozen & Don Lusher
Squatty Roo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyb.jpglink
Squatty Roo
Composer
Last played on
DEEP PURPLE
Johnny Douglas
DEEP PURPLE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DEEP PURPLE
Last played on
D L Blues
Don Lusher
D L Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
D L Blues
Last played on
Adios
Don Lusher
Adios
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adios
Cute
Don Lusher
Cute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cute
I'Ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Don Lusher
I'Ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Don Lusher
I Get A Kick Out Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Last played on
Isfahan
Don Lusher
Isfahan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isfahan
Last played on
Two O'clock Jump
Don Lusher
Two O'clock Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two O'clock Jump
Last played on
Perdido
Don Lusher
Perdido
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perdido
Last played on
Tin Roof Blues
Don Lusher
Tin Roof Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tin Roof Blues
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Don Lusher
Makin' Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makin' Whoopee
Last played on
Don Lusher Links
Back to artist