Carina MorlingBorn 7 February 1948
Carina Morling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-02-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/967d52c5-a0a1-4352-9e76-49c7fdc426b2
Carina Morling Tracks
Sort by
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Sven-Eric Johanson
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Last played on
Back to artist