Kim Hyun-jung (Hangul: 김현정; born February 10, 1990), better known by the stage name Hoody (Hangul: 후디), is a South Korean singer-songwriter. She debuted in 2013 as a member of the all-female underground hip hop crew Amourette. In 2015, she became the first female artist to sign to the hip hop record label AOMG.