Born 11 February 1990
Hoody
1990-02-11
Hoody Biography
Kim Hyun-jung (Hangul: 김현정; born February 10, 1990), better known by the stage name Hoody (Hangul: 후디), is a South Korean singer-songwriter. She debuted in 2013 as a member of the all-female underground hip hop crew Amourette. In 2015, she became the first female artist to sign to the hip hop record label AOMG.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hoody Tracks
U Touch Me (feat. Hoody)
Teengirl Fantasy
U Touch Me (feat. Hoody)
U Touch Me (feat. Hoody)
