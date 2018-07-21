Eldar Djangirov (born January 28, 1987), also known as Eldar, is an American jazz pianist. He was born in Kyrgyz SSR, Soviet Union to Tanya and Emil Djangirovof, and is of Volga Tatar and Russian descent. He grew up in Kansas City, MO from the age of 10 and also lived in San Diego, California during his teenage years. As of 2016, he resides in New York City.