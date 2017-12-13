S.E.M. EnsembleFormed 1970
S.E.M. Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9676b59a-0270-4818-b570-57d19daeaa32
S.E.M. Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
S.E.M. Ensemble is a leading American group dedicated to the performance of contemporary classical music. It was founded in 1970 by the Czech composer Petr Kotik, who serves as its director, and is based in New York City.
The ensemble has performed numerous new works by a wide range of composers, which include Muhal Richard Abrams, John Cage, Roberto Carnevale, Morton Feldman, Pauline Oliveros, Henry Threadgill and La Monte Young, as well as works by Kotik himself.
In 1992, Kotik established The Orchestra of the S.E.M. Ensemble, which performs new compositions for full orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
S.E.M. Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
Joy Boy
Julius Eastman
Joy Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joy Boy
Last played on
Femenine (Extract)
Julius Eastman
Femenine (Extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Femenine (Extract)
Last played on
Back to artist