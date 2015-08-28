Sidney HomerBorn 9 December 1864. Died 1953
Sidney Homer
1864-12-09
Sidney Homer Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Homer, Sr. (9 December 1864 – 10 July 1953) was a classical composer, primarily of songs.
Sing to me, sing
Last played on
