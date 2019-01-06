Be Bop DeluxeFormed 1972. Disbanded 1978
Be Bop Deluxe
1972
Be Bop Deluxe Biography (Wikipedia)
Be-Bop Deluxe were an English progressive rock band who achieved critical acclaim and moderate commercial success during the mid to late 1970s.
The band's sound emerged as a mixture of glam rock, prog rock and straightforward rock and roll.[citation needed] Science fiction imagery was common in the lyrics, along with the more traditional themes of love and the human condition.
Be Bop Deluxe Tracks
Ships In The Night
Ships In The Night
Maid In Heaven
Maid In Heaven
Adventures In A Yorkshire Landscape
Beauty Secrets
Beauty Secrets
Blazing Apostles
Blazing Apostles
Rocket Cathedrals
Rocket Cathedrals
Ships in the Night
Ships in the Night
Heavenly Homes
Heavenly Homes
Stage Whispers
Stage Whispers
Superenigmatix (John Peel session 30th Jan 1978)
Panic In The World (John Peel session 30th Jan 1978)
Possession (John Peel session 30th Jan 1978)
Love In Flames (John Peel session 30th Jan 1978)
Panic In The World (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 30 Jan 1978)
Possession (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 30 Jan 1978)
Superenigmatix (Radio 1John Peel Session, 30 Jan 1978)
Jet Silver and the Dolls of Venus
Axe Victim
Axe Victim
Panic In The World - Golders Green Hippodrome 1978
Island Of the Dead (BBC Sight and Sound Concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 19 Jan 1978)
Dangerous Stranger (BBC Sight and Sound Concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 19 Jan 1978)
Possession - Golders Green Hippodrome 1978
Superenigmatix (BBC Sight and Sound Concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 19 Jan 1978)
New Precison (BBC Sight and Sound Concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 19 Jan 1978)
