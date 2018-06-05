Cat’s EyesRachel Zeffira & Faris Badwan. Formed 2011
Cat’s Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03pd9rf.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/967273c0-b1ff-4abe-acc7-16f7286cc5d6
Cat’s Eyes Biography (Wikipedia)
Cat's Eyes are an alternative pop duo formed in early 2011 by vocalist Faris Badwan (known for his work with English indie rock band the Horrors) and Italian-Canadian soprano, composer and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Zeffira.
Cat’s Eyes Tracks
The Duke Of Burgundy
Cat’s Eyes
The Duke Of Burgundy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
The Duke Of Burgundy
Last played on
The Duke Of Burgundy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Cat’s Eyes
The Duke Of Burgundy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Treasure House
Cat’s Eyes
Treasure House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Treasure House
Last played on
Love You Anyway
Cat’s Eyes
Love You Anyway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Love You Anyway
Last played on
Over You
Cat’s Eyes
Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Over You
Last played on
I Knew It Was Over
Cat’s Eyes
I Knew It Was Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
I Knew It Was Over
Last played on
Chameleon Queen
Cat’s Eyes
Chameleon Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Chameleon Queen
Last played on
Sunshine Girls
Cat’s Eyes
Sunshine Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Sunshine Girls
Last played on
Cat's Eyes
Cat’s Eyes
Cat's Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Cat's Eyes
Last played on
Drag
Cat’s Eyes
Drag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Drag
Last played on
Face In The Crowd
Cat’s Eyes
Face In The Crowd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Face In The Crowd
Last played on
Requiem for the Duke of Burgundy
Cat’s Eyes
Requiem for the Duke of Burgundy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Requiem for the Duke of Burgundy
Last played on
The Missing Hour
Cat’s Eyes
The Missing Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
The Missing Hour
Last played on
Names on the Mountains
Cat’s Eyes
Names on the Mountains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Names on the Mountains
Last played on
Be Careful Where You Park The Car
Cat’s Eyes
Be Careful Where You Park The Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Be Careful Where You Park The Car
Last played on
Drag
Cats Eyes
Drag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drag
Performer
Last played on
The Lull
Cat’s Eyes
The Lull
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
The Lull
Last played on
Bandit
Cat’s Eyes
Bandit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9rf.jpglink
Bandit
Last played on
Back to artist