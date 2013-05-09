Atlas GeniusFormed 2009
2009
Atlas Genius are an alternative rock band formed in Adelaide, South Australia in November 2009. The band's mainstay members are the Jeffery brothers, Keith on lead vocals and lead guitar; Michael on drums; and Darren Sell on keyboard. Their debut album, When It Was Now, was issued on 9 February 2013 and peaked at No. 34 on the United States Billboard 200. In 2013 two of their singles appeared on the related Alternative Songs Chart, "Trojans" (released in May 2011) at No. 4 and "If So" (February 2013) at No. 8. In 2013 the group toured the US in April and May, United Kingdom in May, and back to the US in August.
In 2015 they released their second studio album, Inanimate Objects.
Atlas Genius Tracks
Symptoms
Symptoms
Symptoms
Trojans
Trojans
Trojans
