Nikki Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/967181a8-b54d-407b-93e4-2988bd97fa39
Nikki Lane Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikki Lane (born October 17, 1983) is an American country music singer-songwriter and artist. She has released three albums: Walk of Shame, All or Nothin', and Highway Queen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nikki Lane Tracks
Sort by
Just Someone I Used To Know
Buddy Miller
Just Someone I Used To Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Just Someone I Used To Know
Last played on
Right Time
Nikki Lane
Right Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Time
Last played on
Jackpot
Nikki Lane
Jackpot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackpot
Last played on
Send the Sun
Nikki Lane
Send the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Send the Sun
Last played on
700,000 Rednecks
Nikki Lane
700,000 Rednecks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
700,000 Rednecks
Last played on
Highway Queen
Nikki Lane
Highway Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highway Queen
Last played on
Forever Lasts Forever
Nikki Lane
Forever Lasts Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever Lasts Forever
Last played on
Big Mouth
Nikki Lane
Big Mouth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Mouth
Last played on
Falalalalove Ya
Nikki Lane
Falalalalove Ya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falalalalove Ya
Last played on
Wild One
Nikki Lane
Wild One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild One
Last played on
Sleep With a Stranger
Nikki Lane
Sleep With a Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep With a Stranger
Last played on
Walk of Shame
Nikki Lane
Walk of Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk of Shame
Last played on
You Can't Talk to Me Like That
Nikki Lane
You Can't Talk to Me Like That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Talk to Me Like That
Last played on
All Or Nothin'
Nikki Lane
All Or Nothin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Or Nothin'
Last played on
Sleep For You
Nikki Lane
Sleep For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep For You
Last played on
Nikki Lane Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist