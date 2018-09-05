The VerlainesFormed 1981
The Verlaines
1981
The Verlaines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Verlaines are a rock band from Dunedin, New Zealand. Formed in 1981 by Graeme Downes, Craig Easton, Anita Pillai, Phillip Higham and Greg Kerr, the band went through multiple line-ups.
The Verlaines Tracks
Death And The Maiden
Death And The Maiden
The Funniest Thing
The Funniest Thing
doomsday
doomsday
Der Tod und das Mädchen, D 531
Der Tod und das Mädchen, D 531
Born Again Idiot
Born Again Idiot
Mission Of Love
Mission Of Love
