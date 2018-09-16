Gerd AlbrechtBorn 19 July 1935. Died 2 February 2014
Gerd Albrecht
1935-07-19
Gerd Albrecht Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerd Albrecht (19 July 1935 – 2 February 2014) was a German conductor.
Gerd Albrecht Tracks
Jen postůjme tu okamžení (Jakobin, Act 1 Scene 2)
Antonín Dvořák
Orchestra
Last played on
3 Ballet Pieces from Triumph der Zeit
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Last played on
Drei Bruchstücke aus Wozzeck Op 7
Alban Berg
Last played on
Triumphlied Op.55
Johannes Brahms
Ensemble
Last played on
Variations on a Moravian folk song (Partita for strings)
Gideon Klein
Last played on
The Hermit with the Violin (from Four Tone Poems after Böcklin, Op 28)
Max Reger
Last played on
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1935) Finale 1&2
Felix Mendelssohn
Orchestra
Last played on
Kral a Uhlir
Antonín Dvořák
Last played on
Six Bohemian Songs and Dances
Jaromír Weinberger
Last played on
Svata Ludmila [St Ludmilla] - oratorio Op.71
Antonín Dvořák
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Svata Ludmila [St Ludmilla] - oratorio Op.71- Pt 1, no.2; Vesno smava [Merry springtime] (Recitative)
Lívia Ághová, WDR Symphony Orchestra, Antonín Dvořák & Gerd Albrecht
Performer
Last played on
Gesang der Parzen Op. 89
Danish National Choir, Danish National Symphony Orchestra, Johannes Brahms & Gerd Albrecht
Performer
Last played on
3 Ballet pieces for orchestra
Hamburg State Opera Orchestra, Alexander von Zemlinsky & Gerd Albrecht
Performer
Last played on
The Jacobin (excerpt)
Antonín Dvořák
Last played on
Prolog Opera
Chor der Hamburgischen, Gerd Albrecht, Mr Jurgen Freier, Philharmoniker Hamburg & Alfred Schnittke
Last played on
