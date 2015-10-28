The Copenhagen Royal Chapel Choir is one of Scandinavia's oldest choral foundations and one which is richly steeped in tradition.

The high artistic standard which has characterized the choir for 90 years has been achieved by means of the unique vocal training the choristers receive at Sankt Annæ Gymnasium (St. Anne's Gymnasium), The Copenhagen Municipal Choir School, and from the choir's duties at Copenhagen Cathedral (The Church of Our Lady).

The choir has gained an international reputation through its interpretation of the works of the major composers of the renaissance and baroque eras in particular and of 20th-century choral music for boys' and men's voices. Copenhagen Royal Chapel Choir gives a considerable number of concerts in Denmark and all over the world.