Dobet Gnahoré (born June 17, 1982) is a singer from Côte d'Ivoire. The daughter of percussionist Boni Gnahoré, she plays with the group Na Afriki, consisting mainly of French and Tunisian musicians, who accompany her with the guitar, sanza, the balafon, the calebasse and bongos. Due to the civil war, she moved to France in 1999. In 2004, Gnahoré released her debut album Ano Neko. In 2006. She was a nominee at the World music (Awards) for Newcomer and shared an award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance with India.Arie at the 52nd Grammy Awards.
Dobet Gnahoré Tracks
Akissi la rebelle
Dobet Gnahoré
Akissi la rebelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Akissi la rebelle
Last played on
Djoli
Dobet Gnahoré
Djoli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Djoli
Last played on
Le Cle
Dobet Gnahoré
Le Cle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Le Cle
Last played on
Lobé
Dobet Gnahoré
Lobé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Lobé
Last played on
Sida
Dobet Gnahoré
Sida
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Sida
Last played on
Tania
Dobet Gnahoré
Tania
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Tania
Last played on
Samahani
Dobet Gnahoré
Samahani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Samahani
Last played on
Kakou
Dobet Gnahoré
Kakou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Kakou
Last played on
Nsiele
Dobet Gnahoré
Nsiele
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Nsiele
Kokpa
Dobet Gnahoré
Kokpa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Kokpa
Djiguene
Dobet Gnahoré
Djiguene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Djiguene
Bala
Dobet Gnahoré
Bala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Bala
Mouziguie
Dobet Gnahoré
Mouziguie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Mouziguie
Last played on
Salde
Dobet Gnahoré
Salde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Salde
Last played on
Nko
Dobet Gnahoré
Nko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Nko
Last played on
Boudou
Dobet Gnahoré
Boudou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Boudou
Last played on
Wigue
Dobet Gnahoré
Wigue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br07r.jpglink
Wigue
Last played on
