The Maddox Brothers & RoseFormed 1937. Disbanded 1956
The Maddox Brothers and Rose, known as America’s Most Colorful Hillbilly Band from the 1930s to the 1950s, consisted of four brothers, Fred, Cal, Cliff and Don Maddox, along with their sister Rose. Cliff died in 1949 and was replaced by brother Henry. The group disbanded in 1956.
Tramp On The Street
Tramp On The Street
Honky Tonkin'
Honky Tonkin'
I Wish I Was a Single Girl Again
I Wish I Was a Single Girl Again
Sally Let Your Bangs Hang
Sally Let Your Bangs Hang
(Pay Me) Alimony
(Pay Me) Alimony
Jingle Bells
James Lord Pierpont
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Move It On Over
Move It On Over
Hangover Blues
Hangover Blues
Philadelphia Lawyer
Philadelphia Lawyer
Stop Whistlin' Wolf
Stop Whistlin' Wolf
Midnight Train
Midnight Train
George's Playhouse Boogie
George's Playhouse Boogie
Shimmy Shakin' Daddy
Shimmy Shakin' Daddy
I'll Fly Away
I'll Fly Away
New Step It Up And Go
New Step It Up And Go
Death Of Rock And Roll
Death Of Rock And Roll
Ugly And Slouchy
Ugly And Slouchy
Waterbaby Boogie
Waterbaby Boogie
