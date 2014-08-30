The KoobasFormed 1962. Disbanded 1969
The Koobas
1962
The Koobas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Koobas were an English beat group from Liverpool. Their music, and their early history, is similar in some ways to that of fellow Liverpudlians The Beatles, though they never achieved widespread popularity.
The Koobas Tracks
Sweet Music
Sweet Music
Mr Claire
Mr Claire
The First Cut Is The Deepest
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Where Are The Friends
Where Are The Friends
Royston Rose
Royston Rose
