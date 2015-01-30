Golden BoyElectro artist Stefan Altenburger
Golden Boy
Golden Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Altenburger (Zürich, 1968) is a Swiss visual artist who is best known as musician Golden Boy for his collaborations with Miss Kittin such as the club hit "Rippin Kittin." He is not to be confused with the American hip hop artist Golden Boy known as Fospassin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rippin Kittin (X-Press 2 Vocal Mix)
