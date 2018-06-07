Vigilantes of LoveFormed 1990. Disbanded 2001
Vigilantes of Love
1990
Vigilantes of Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Vigilantes of Love is a rock band fronted by Bill Mallonee with a large number of secondary players drawn from the musician pool in and around Athens, Georgia. In its later manifestations in the later 1990s and early 2000s, Mallonee usually sang, played lead and rhythm guitar and harmonica, although in earlier bands he played drums.
The band takes its name from the New Order song "Love Vigilantes," although their sound tends more to folk, Americana, and country rock than new wave. Their 2001 album Summershine also showed some movement toward Britpop and R.E.M.-style college rock, which would be more fully explored in Mallonee's solo career.
Vigilantes of Love Tracks
I Could Be Wrong
Vigilantes of Love
I Could Be Wrong
I Could Be Wrong
Dirty Job
Vigilantes of Love
Dirty Job
Dirty Job
Resplendent
Vigilantes of Love
Resplendent
Resplendent
Nothing Like A Train
Vigilantes of Love
Nothing Like A Train
Nothing Like A Train
