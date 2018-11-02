Little StevenBorn 22 November 1950
Little Steven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9659f4dc-358c-4eb3-8a16-27fb983a9650
Little Steven Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Van Zandt (born November 22, 1950) is an American musician and actor, who frequently goes by the stage names Little Steven or Miami Steve. He is a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, in which he plays guitar and mandolin. He is also known for his roles on television dramas such as Silvio Dante on The Sopranos (1999–2007) and Frank Tagliano / Giovanni "Johnny" Henriksen on Lilyhammer (2012–2014). Van Zandt also has had his own solo band called Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, active on and off since the 1980s. In 2014, Van Zandt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band.
Little Steven Tracks
Blues Is My Business
Little Steven
Blues Is My Business
Blues Is My Business
Last played on
Bitter Fruit
Little Steven
Bitter Fruit
Bitter Fruit
Last played on
Soulfire
Little Steven
Soulfire
Soulfire
Last played on
I Don't Want To Go Home
Little Steven
I Don't Want To Go Home
I Don't Want To Go Home
Last played on
Love On The Wrong Side Of Town
Little Steven
Love On The Wrong Side Of Town
Love On The Wrong Side Of Town
Last played on
Forever
Little Steven
Forever
Forever
Last played on
Out Of The Darkness
Little Steven
Out Of The Darkness
Out Of The Darkness
Last played on
Forever
Little Steven
Forever
Forever
Last played on
Little Steven Links
