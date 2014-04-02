Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Band
Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9655f436-d29b-4989-a0c7-8a812258ce9f
Tracks
Sort by
DAN MACILDOWIE REEL/NIELL THOW'S REEL/MANOLA'S REEL
Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Band
DAN MACILDOWIE REEL/NIELL THOW'S REEL/MANOLA'S REEL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Campbelltown Kiltie Ball/J Spence Of Yeaspund
Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Band
Campbelltown Kiltie Ball/J Spence Of Yeaspund
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Kinnegad Slashers/D R Mccrae Of Wick/The Rambling Pitchfork/I Got The Devil For Burnig
Addie Harper & The Wick Scottish Band
The Kinnegad Slashers/D R Mccrae Of Wick/The Rambling Pitchfork/I Got The Devil For Burnig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist