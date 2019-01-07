The Flying PicketsFormed 1982
The Flying Pickets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvml.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9652d56e-ee75-4a19-a1db-6637a4f1bfbe
The Flying Pickets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flying Pickets are a British a cappella vocal group, who had a Christmas number one hit in 1983 in the UK Singles Chart with their cover version of Yazoo's track "Only You".
The Flying Pickets Tracks
Only You
The Flying Pickets
Only You
Only You
