Ellwood
2009
Ellwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellwood is an American reggae and ska band formed in the Santa Ynez Valley in 2009. The group consists of Mad Caddies frontman Chuck Robertson, Caddies members Graham Palmer and Todd Rosenberg, and touring Caddies member and former Cherry Poppin' Daddies keyboardist Dustin Lanker.
Ellwood Tracks
Mag Girl
Ellwood
Mag Girl
Mag Girl
