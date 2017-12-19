Martin DrewBorn 11 February 1944. Died 29 July 2010
Martin Drew
1944-02-11
Martin Drew Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Drew (11 February 1944 – 29 July 2010) was an English jazz drummer, who played with Ronnie Scott between 1975 and 1995, and with Oscar Peterson between 1974 and 2007.
Martin Drew Tracks
The Bach Suite (Allegro)
Oscar Peterson
Re Rev
Martin Drew
Blues for Bune
Warren Vaché
