Ellis Island Sound Formed 1997
Ellis Island Sound
1997
Ellis Island Sound Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellis Island Sound are an instrumental band from London, England, consisting of multi-instrumentalists Peter Astor (formerly of The Loft, The Weather Prophets) and David Sheppard (of State River Widening).
Ellis Island Sound Tracks
Intro Airborne Travelling
Ellis Island Sound
Intro Airborne Travelling
Intro Airborne Travelling
Offices At Night
Ellis Island Sound
Offices At Night
Offices At Night
Intro, Airborne, Travelling (Scott Fraser Remix)
Ellis Island Sound
Intro, Airborne, Travelling (Scott Fraser Remix)
Herr Ya Ya
Ellis Island Sound
Herr Ya Ya
Herr Ya Ya
So Much Water
Ellis Island Sound
So Much Water
So Much Water
The Letting Go
Ellis Island Sound
The Letting Go
The Letting Go
Floating home
Ellis Island Sound
Floating home
Floating home
We Do Not
Ellis Island Sound
We Do Not
We Do Not
Nairobi / Koln
Ellis Island Sound
Nairobi / Koln
Nairobi / Koln
Theme From Milos
Ellis Island Sound
Theme From Milos
Theme From Milos
