Octavio PazMexican poet. Born 31 March 1914. Died 19 April 1998
Octavio Paz
Octavio Paz Biography (Wikipedia)
Octavio Paz Lozano (1914–1998) was a Mexican poet and diplomat. For his body of work, he was awarded the 1981 Miguel de Cervantes Prize, the 1982 Neustadt International Prize for Literature, and the 1990 Nobel Prize in Literature.
Octavio Paz Tracks
A Boy and A Girl
Eric Whitacre
A Boy and A Girl
A Boy and A Girl
Choir
Water Night
Octavio Paz
Water Night
Water Night
