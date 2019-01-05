HVOB
2012
HVOB Biography (Wikipedia)
HVOB (for Her Voice Over Boys) is Austrian electronic duo consisting of Anna Müller and Paul Wallner founded in Vienna.
HVOB Tracks
Bloom
HVOB
Bloom
Bloom
2nd World
HVOB
2nd World
2nd World
Zinc (Vril Remix)
HVOB
Zinc (Vril Remix)
Zinc (Vril Remix)
Deus
HVOB
Deus
Deus
Performer
Always Like This (Andhim Remix)
HVOB
Always Like This (Andhim Remix)
Always Like This (Andhim Remix)
The Blame Game (Radio Edit)
HVOB
The Blame Game (Radio Edit)
The Blame Game (Radio Edit)
Performer
The Blame Game (feat. Winston Marshall)
HVOB
The Blame Game (feat. Winston Marshall)
The Blame Game (feat. Winston Marshall)
Featured Artist
Tender Skin (DJ Tennis Remix)
HVOB
Tender Skin (DJ Tennis Remix)
Tender Skin (DJ Tennis Remix)
The Anxiety To Please (Scuba Remix)
HVOB
The Anxiety To Please (Scuba Remix)
Window
HVOB
Window
Window
The Last Ever Song Ever Written
HVOB
The Last Ever Song Ever Written
The Last Ever Song Ever Written
