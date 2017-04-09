Curt CacioppoBorn 1951
Curt Cacioppo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96444815-08cc-47e3-b524-011daffc7ebe
Curt Cacioppo Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Cacioppo (born 1951 in Ravenna, Ohio) is an American composer of contemporary classical music and pianist. He is of Sicilian ancestry on his father's side, and Anglo-Saxon ancestry on his mother's side. He is distantly related to the avant-garde composer George Cacioppo and the Dixieland trumpeter and bandleader Tony Almerico.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Curt Cacioppo Tracks
Sort by
Women at the Cross: Procula (feat. Quartetto di Venezia)
Curt Cacioppo
Women at the Cross: Procula (feat. Quartetto di Venezia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Women at the Cross: Procula (feat. Quartetto di Venezia)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist