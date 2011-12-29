Adrienne Eliza Houghton (née Bailon; born October 24, 1983) is an American singer, actress and TV personality. Adrienne Bailon first became publicly known when she rose to fame as one of the founding members and singer of both 3LW (1999–2007) and The Cheetah Girls (2003–2008).

Bailon recorded a debut solo album which was later shelved. Since then, Bailon has stated that she plans to record a Spanish-language solo album.

Aside from her work in 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, Bailon went on to develop her own acting career with roles in The Cheetah Girls films, Coach Carter and the MTV film All You've Got. Aside from her work in film, she has also guest starred in numerous television series including the Disney Channel series That's So Raven and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Bailon has established a solo music career, contributing two solo tracks, including "What If", to The Cheetah Girls: One World soundtrack as well as the Confessions of a Shopaholic soundtrack, and numerous other guest musical ventures.