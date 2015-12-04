MaseratiFormed 2000
Maserati
2000
Maserati Biography (Wikipedia)
Maserati is a band from Athens, Georgia, United States whose sound has been described as a combination of post-rock and psychedelic influences. Their music is instrumental, relying on the standard rock instrumentation of guitar, bass, and drums. They are currently signed to Temporary Residence Limited, based in Brooklyn, New York.
Maserati Tracks
Brando Lingo (feat. Peewee Longway)
