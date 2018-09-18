Quantum Jump
Quantum Jump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04tlv78.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96434c74-f14c-4f65-ace2-e5f2e1f1e953
Quantum Jump Biography (Wikipedia)
Quantum Jump was a 1970s British band, consisting of singer and keyboard player Rupert Hine, guitarist Mark Warner, bass player John G. Perry (then of Caravan), and drummer Trevor Morais (who had previously played in The Peddlers). The band is best remembered for its 1979 UK hit single "The Lone Ranger".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quantum Jump Tracks
Sort by
The Lone Ranger
Quantum Jump
The Lone Ranger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
The Lone Ranger
Last played on
Starbright Park - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Quantum Jump
Starbright Park - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
The Lone Ranger - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Quantum Jump
The Lone Ranger - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
The Seance (Too Spooky) - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Quantum Jump
The Seance (Too Spooky) - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
Don't Look Now - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Quantum Jump
Don't Look Now - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
Over Rio - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Quantum Jump
Over Rio - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
No American Starship (Looking For A New World) - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Quantum Jump
No American Starship (Looking For A New World) - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
Barracuda - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Quantum Jump
Barracuda - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
Lone Ranger
Quantum Jump
Lone Ranger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlv78.jpglink
Lone Ranger
Last played on
Playlists featuring Quantum Jump
Quantum Jump Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist