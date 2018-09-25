Violinist William Hennessy was the founder of the Australian String Quartet. He led the quartet from its formation in 1985 until 1996. Since 2006 he has been Artistic Director of the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, the orchestra which Jeffrey Crellin founded in 1991 under its original name Australia Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra.

But for over 30 years William Hennessy has seen advocacy of the music of Douglas Weiland as his primary artistic responsibility. In 2018 he created THE WEILAND PROJECT in order to bring the music of Douglas Weiland to world attention for the reference and pleasure of present and future generations.

William Hennessy was closely associated with the development of next-generation Australian chamber music ensembles such the TinAlley Quartet, Flinders Quartet, Hamer Quartet and the Seraphim Trio and has been a mentor to many string players who are now at the forefront of Australian professional musical life. He remains deeply committed to musicians of the future.