Larry LondinBorn 15 October 1943. Died 24 August 1992
Larry Londin
1943-10-15
Larry Londin Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Gallant (October 15, 1943 − August 24, 1992), better known by the stage name Larrie Londin, was an American drummer and session musician.
Larry Londin Tracks
Girl Can't Help It
Jonathan Cain
Girl Can't Help It
Girl Can't Help It
