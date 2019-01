Oskar Aichinger is an Austrian avant-garde jazz pianist who has collaborated with musicians such as Stefan Németh, Franz Koglmann, Hannes Enzlberger, Steinaich Irrding, Burkhard Stangl, Oswald Eggers, Achim Tang, Franz Koglmann and Paul Skrepek Jun, among many others.

