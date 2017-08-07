The ShiversNY indie band. Formed 2001
The Shivers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4t3.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96410554-6e68-46a1-af99-307706ed95c8
The Shivers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shivers is a musical group formed in 2001 in New York City, led by singer, primary songwriter and only consistent member Keith Zarriello. To date, the only other regular member of the band was Joanne Schornikow, who played keyboards and sang in the band at most performances between 2009 and 2012.
The Shivers Tracks
Used To Be
The Shivers
Used To Be
Used To Be
Last played on
Silent Weapons In Quiet Wars (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
The Shivers
Silent Weapons In Quiet Wars (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
More (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
The Shivers
More (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
More (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Kisses (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
The Shivers
Kisses (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Kisses (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
More
The Shivers
More
More
Last played on
Beauty
The Shivers
Beauty
Beauty
Last played on
Love Is In The Air
The Shivers
Love Is In The Air
Love Is In The Air
Last played on
