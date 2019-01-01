Daniel Anthony "Danny" Noriega, better known by the stage name Adore Delano, (born September 29, 1989) is an American drag queen, singer-songwriter, and television personality. Noriega appeared as a contestant on the seventh season of American Idol in 2008 and later competed—as Adore Delano—in the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, becoming a favourite among fans and ultimately making it into the final three. Delano has recorded and released three studio albums: Till Death Do Us Party in 2014, After Party in 2016, and Whatever in 2017.