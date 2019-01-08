Elizabeth Kenny
Elizabeth Kenny Performances & Interviews
- Dowland: I saw my lady weep - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:01:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Dowland's I saw my lady weep.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2y7s
Dowland: I saw my lady weep - Preview Clip
- Dowland: Flow, my tears - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:00:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Dowland's Flow, my tears.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2xvn
Dowland: Flow, my tears - Preview Clip
- Dowland: Lachrimae amantis - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T09:58:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Dowland's Lachrimae amantis.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2y2k
Dowland: Lachrimae amantis - Preview Clip
- Dowland: The King of Denmark's Galliard - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T09:57:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Dowland's The King of Denmark's Galliard.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2xqs
Dowland: The King of Denmark's Galliard - Preview Clip
Elizabeth Kenny Tracks
Sort by
Lachrimae Antiquae
John Dowland
Lachrimae Antiquae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Lachrimae Antiquae
Last played on
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Last played on
How sweet the moonlight
Jocelyn Pook
How sweet the moonlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg7y.jpglink
How sweet the moonlight
Last played on
Violin Concerto in F minor, RV 297, 'Winter'
Antonio Vivaldi
Violin Concerto in F minor, RV 297, 'Winter'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Violin Concerto in F minor, RV 297, 'Winter'
Last played on
Suite No.1 in C minor (The Flat Consort) Nos. 3-6
Matthew Locke
Suite No.1 in C minor (The Flat Consort) Nos. 3-6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Suite No.1 in C minor (The Flat Consort) Nos. 3-6
Last played on
Mr Bucton his Galliard and The Earl of Essex Galliard
John Dowland
Mr Bucton his Galliard and The Earl of Essex Galliard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Mr Bucton his Galliard and The Earl of Essex Galliard
Last played on
O mistress mine
Thomas Morley
O mistress mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
O mistress mine
Last played on
Banquet for Shylock (Tourdion)
Jocelyn Pook
Banquet for Shylock (Tourdion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg7y.jpglink
Banquet for Shylock (Tourdion)
Last played on
Sonata in E for flute and continuo BWV 1035
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata in E for flute and continuo BWV 1035
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sonata in E for flute and continuo BWV 1035
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas (conclusion)
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido and Aeneas (conclusion)
Last played on
Chi vol aver felice
Claudio Monteverdi
Chi vol aver felice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Chi vol aver felice
Se tu, Silvio crudel
Sigismondo d'India
Se tu, Silvio crudel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Se tu, Silvio crudel
Sonata Ottava detta La Torella
Marco Uccellini
Sonata Ottava detta La Torella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Sonata Ottava detta La Torella
Lasciatemi qui solo
Francesca Caccini
Lasciatemi qui solo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Lasciatemi qui solo
Singer
Langue al vostro Languir
Sigismondo d'India
Langue al vostro Languir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Langue al vostro Languir
Voi Bacciatrici
Sigismondo d'India
Voi Bacciatrici
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Voi Bacciatrici
La mia Filli Crudel
Sigismondo d'India
La mia Filli Crudel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
La mia Filli Crudel
Trio Sonata In D Minor Op.1 No.12 'La Follia' Rv.63
Antonio Vivaldi
Trio Sonata In D Minor Op.1 No.12 'La Follia' Rv.63
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Trio Sonata In D Minor Op.1 No.12 'La Follia' Rv.63
Sonata Decima detta La Rinalda
Marco Uccellini
Sonata Decima detta La Rinalda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Sonata Decima detta La Rinalda
Ancidatemi pur 'Lamento di Giasone'
Sigismondo d'India
Ancidatemi pur 'Lamento di Giasone'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Ancidatemi pur 'Lamento di Giasone'
Crud'Amarilli
Sigismondo d'India
Crud'Amarilli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Crud'Amarilli
Crud'Amarilli
Sigismondo d'India
Crud'Amarilli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Crud'Amarilli
Singer
Trio Sonata No.8
Giovanni Battista Fontana
Trio Sonata No.8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Trio Sonata No.8
Amarilli Mia Bella
Giulio Caccini
Amarilli Mia Bella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Amarilli Mia Bella
O Che Felice Giorno
Giulio Caccini
O Che Felice Giorno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
O Che Felice Giorno
Ciaccona
Tarquinio Merula
Ciaccona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Ciaccona
Chiome d'oro
Claudio Monteverdi
Chiome d'oro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Chiome d'oro
In darknesse let mee dwell
John Dowland
In darknesse let mee dwell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
In darknesse let mee dwell
If music be the food of love
Henry Purcell
If music be the food of love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
If music be the food of love
Mr Nicholas Gryffith his Galliard; Sir John Souch his Galliard
John Dowland
Mr Nicholas Gryffith his Galliard; Sir John Souch his Galliard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Mr Nicholas Gryffith his Galliard; Sir John Souch his Galliard
Thanks to these lonesome vales (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
Thanks to these lonesome vales (Dido and Aeneas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Thanks to these lonesome vales (Dido and Aeneas)
Last played on
In Darkness Let Me Dwell
John Dowland
In Darkness Let Me Dwell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
In Darkness Let Me Dwell
Last played on
Lachrimae or Seven Tears
John Dowland
Lachrimae or Seven Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Lachrimae or Seven Tears
Last played on
Say, Love, if ever thou didst find
John Dowland
Say, Love, if ever thou didst find
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Say, Love, if ever thou didst find
To ask for all thy love
John Dowland
To ask for all thy love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
To ask for all thy love
Away with these self-loving lads
John Dowland
Away with these self-loving lads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Away with these self-loving lads
I must complain
John Dowland
I must complain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
I must complain
What if I never speed
John Dowland
What if I never speed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
What if I never speed
It was a Lover and his Lass
Thomas Morley
It was a Lover and his Lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
It was a Lover and his Lass
Last played on
Where the bee sucks
Robert Johnson
Where the bee sucks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yz5.jpglink
Where the bee sucks
Last played on
Venus and Adonis: The Graces' Dance; Gavatt, Saraband for the Graces; A Ground; Act Tune
John Blow
Venus and Adonis: The Graces' Dance; Gavatt, Saraband for the Graces; A Ground; Act Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqh.jpglink
Venus and Adonis: The Graces' Dance; Gavatt, Saraband for the Graces; A Ground; Act Tune
Last played on
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Full fathom five
Last played on
Royal Consort Sett No.8 in C
William Lawes
Royal Consort Sett No.8 in C
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htr63.jpglink
Royal Consort Sett No.8 in C
Last played on
