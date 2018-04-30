TerraplaneIncludes members of Thunder. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1988
Terraplane
1983
Terraplane Biography (Wikipedia)
Terraplane were a 1980s pop rock band from London, England. Composed of five musicians, they released two albums before disbanding in 1988. The band featured three musicians who would go on to form the hard rock act, Thunder. They are distinct from the German psychedelic groove rock band Terraplane, based in Wernigerode, which released three albums between 2000 and 2007.
Terraplane Tracks
All Night And Day - Paris Theatre 1985
I Survive - Paris Theatre 1985
I'm The One - Paris Theatre 1985
Couldn't Handle The Tears - Paris Theatre 1985
When You're Hot - Paris Theatre 1985
I Can't Live Without Your Love - Paris Theatre 1985
Don't Walk Away - Paris Theatre 1985
