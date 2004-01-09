The FadersPop rock. Formed January 2004. Disbanded 6 July 2006
The Faders
2004-01
The Faders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Faders were a British female pop rock band, formed in January 2004 by Polydor Records. Bassist/keyboardist Toy Valentine and drummer Cherisse Osei were the first members to get through the first audition. Frontwoman and lead guitarist, Molly Lorenne, was later introduced to the band by a mutual friend, completing the lineup.
