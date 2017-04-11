Rodney Gilfry is a leading American opera baritone. After launching his career at Frankfurt Opera in 1987, Gilfry quickly established a reputation for stylish singing and acting. A renowned Mozart specialist, he has given acclaimed performances as Don Giovanni, Count Almaviva, Guglielmo, and Papageno, and is also known for his work in rôles from the standard baritone repertoire (Pelleas, Valentin, Orestes, Belcore, Billy Budd).