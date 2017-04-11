Rod GilfryBorn 1959
Rodney Gilfry is a leading American opera baritone. After launching his career at Frankfurt Opera in 1987, Gilfry quickly established a reputation for stylish singing and acting. A renowned Mozart specialist, he has given acclaimed performances as Don Giovanni, Count Almaviva, Guglielmo, and Papageno, and is also known for his work in rôles from the standard baritone repertoire (Pelleas, Valentin, Orestes, Belcore, Billy Budd).
Don Giovanni: Finale of Act 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: Finale of Act 1
Don Giovanni: Finale of Act 1
L' Inganno felice - Finale -Tacita notte amica
Gioachino Rossini
L' Inganno felice - Finale -Tacita notte amica
L' Inganno felice - Finale -Tacita notte amica
Orchestra
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
22
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
7
Sep
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
15 Aug 1998
Royal Albert Hall
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
