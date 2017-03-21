EagullsFormed 2010
Eagulls are an English rock band, formed in Leeds in 2010. The band consists of Mark Goldsworthy (guitar), Henry Ruddel (drums), Liam Matthews (guitar), Tom Kelly (bass), and George Mitchell (vocals).
My Life In Rewind
Lemontrees
Lemontrees
Euphoria
Euphoria
Velvet
Velvet
Skipping
Skipping
Blume
Blume
Psalms
Psalms
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
22 Aug 2014
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
Henham Park, Suffolk
17 Jul 2014
17
Jul
2014
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
11:00
Henham Park, Suffolk
