Pío LeyvaBorn 5 May 1917. Died 22 March 2006
Pío Leyva
1917-05-05
Pío Leyva Biography (Wikipedia)
Pío Leyva (May 5, 1917 – March 22, 2006) was a Cuban singer and the author of the well-known guaracha El Mentiroso ("The Liar"). Leyva was part of the Buena Vista Social Club, and composed some of Cuba’s best known standards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Te Lo Juro
Yo No Soy Mentiroso
Ay! Cantando Mi Son
A La Pelota Con Carlota
