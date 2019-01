Pío Leyva (May 5, 1917 – March 22, 2006) was a Cuban singer and the author of the well-known guaracha El Mentiroso ("The Liar"). Leyva was part of the Buena Vista Social Club, and composed some of Cuba’s best known standards.

